Arunachal: One stop center conducts awareness program on sakhi

Naharlagun: One stop center Naharlagun successfully conducted an awareness program today on sakhi, a one stop center scheme under the Ministry of Women and Child Development to support women affected by violence in both private and public spaces that is within the family, community or at the work place.

Case worker Ribbom Riba while welcoming the participants expressed satisfaction on behalf of OSC for organising such awareness programme.

Adv. Nada Nampi center administrator while briefing about OSC Naharlagun informed that it is the first in the State which was established in the year 2016. She also explained in detail about the objective of OSC and how those affected by violence can access its services.

Miss Ceemona Taku Programme Officer of Singcha Gene welfare society spoke about the importance of identifying good and bad touch in children and also showed documentary regarding child abuse.

Adv. Kani Nada Mailing former chairperson, Child Welfare Committee,ICR told about ways to approach OSC in cases of child affected of violence.

Adv. Techi Ambika in her vote of thanks expressed gratitude to Shri Telesphore Assistant professor social work Dept of Don Bosco College Jollang for their participation in the programme.

Masks made by the Singcha Gene welfare was also distributed to the students during the programme.