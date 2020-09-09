ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: One staff from DC’s office in Ziro found positive for Covid-19

DC office will be closed on Sep 10

September 9, 2020
Ziro-   According to an official order issued by the deputy commssioner of Lower Subansiri district, Swetike Sachan ” the deputy commissioner’s office in Ziro, will be closed on 10th Se, 2020 due to one staff of DC’s office tested positiev for Covid-19″. 

All officers and officials of DC’s office are directed to remian isolate till contract tracing is completed and testing carried out. 

