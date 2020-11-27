Arunachal: One more COVID-19 death takes toll to 50  

Itanagar: Itanagar recorded one more fatality linked to COVID-19 on Friday that pushed the death toll to 50 in Arunachal Pradesh including 25 in Capital region.

As per the Covid-bulletin issued by the health department, “A 38-years-old women from F-sector, Itanagar, expired on 27.11.2020 (07.45 AM) at DCH-Chimpu, Itanagar. She was known case of Hypothyrodism with COVID-19 infection”.

Patient was referred from RKMH, Itanagar and admitted at DCH-Chimpu on 14.11.2020 and died due to Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome.

The body was handed over to the relatives in body bag after sanitization as per SOP and counseling for proper handling was given to the relatives.

Meanwhile, 27 people including 10 from Itanagar capital region found positive for Covid-19 on Friday, said the bulletin. Among 27, Asymptometic are 19 and 8 are symptometic.