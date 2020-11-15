Arunachal: one dead, one injured in road accident in Hollongi

ITANAGAR: In a road accident, a 26-years-old boy has been reportedly died on the spot and another seriously injured on Itanagar- Hollongi (NH-415) at Chimpu, near Dumping ground last night. Both of them were travelling in a Tata Sumo vehicle.

The deceased has been identified as Lt. Son Tayum, s/o Kagur Tayum, Vill-Kamrung, PO/PS-Seppa of East Kameng district. Informed Itanagar SDPO Kamdam Sikom.

SDPO informed that the incident occurred on Saturday night around 10.45 PM, when they went out to Hollongi -Itanagar road after repairing the vehicle the whole day.

The family of the deceased claimed that there is no foul play in the accident. After conducting formalities the body handed over to relatives while the injured person has been taken to the Heema hospital, Sikkom added.