Arunachal: One body retrieved from the down stream of Panyor river

Naharlagun: Two youngsters reportedly drowned in panyor river from Mengio circle of Papum Pare district on July 22 of which one body has been retrieved from the downstream today morning. Said APCC General Secretary and local inhabitant of Mengio circle Gyamar Tana.

Gyamar inform this correspondent over phone that one body has been retrieved today morning at around 8.40 am between Mate Palin and Panyor river some 6 kilometer in downstream.

The rescue operation has continue from July 22 and today it was due to the team effort of several person including the family members, relatives, well-wishers, local people of the area. He said.

The people living in the downstream are also extending full support and cooperating in the search operation. Gyamar inform.

The body has been identified as Tarh Lucky son of Tarh Takang of Pan village and the matter has also been informed to the Sagalee police accordingly. He said.

The search operation for another boy shall continue in downstream. The search team has already in job and now several other has also joined the search operation. He said.

It is mention that the duo are resident of Pan village under Mengio circle went around the river side of Panyor river nearby village on July 22 afternoon at around 2 PM alongwith other two friend of same village. Since it was rainy days and bychancely they slept and reportedly drowned in the huge current of the overflowing panyor river.

Meanwhile, Gyamar appeal the district administration and state government to provide relief to the victim family.