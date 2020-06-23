Arunachal Olympic Association celebrates International Olympic Day

Itanagar- Arunachal Pradesh joined with global community in celebrating International Olympic Day (IOD) at Sotokan Karate Club, at Naharlagun near here, on Tuesday when plea for construction of a much sought after multi-purpose stadium reverberate by state’s sports managers.

This North Eastern state has been drawing nation attention for the last one decade with its state’s gifted sportspersons winning global, national and regional sports medals.

Addressing the regulated event, organized by Arunachal Olympic Association (AOA) due to prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, AOA secretary general Abrham K Techi said that a multi-purpose stadium is yet to be built despite promise of state and central governments against numerous memorandums in the past, he said.

Responding to a question from this correspondent, Techi, also Indian Weightlifting Federation vice president and Arunachal Weightlifting Association president, said that state’s players have won medals in Common Wealth events but could not do so in Olympic, Asian and World competitions for lack of technical training, talented coaches, equipments and support of state and central Govts.

Advocating team spirit, AOA treasurer Likha Tara exhorted all office bearers of various sport committees/federations, saying ‘united we stand, divided we fall’. He advised players of all disciplines to respect their coaches citing his example of success since he began his sports career in 19080. Tara, also Karate Association of India (KAI) president, is among India’s four Black Belt 8th Dan (Hachi Dan), the highest rank in karate with ‘Hanshi’ title.

Highlighting relevance of celebration, KAI vice president Dr Marli Ete said the IOD was first celebrated in 1894 in nine countries to promote people across the world in taking part in games and sports and motivating them to become their “best selves”. Vice president Bulang Marik also spoke.

The event under guidance of AOA president Padi Richo saw demonstrated by karateka of both sexes and felicitation of all medal winners and coaches.

Techi on behalf of AOA gifted 4,000 face masks to Sange Lhaden Sports Academy and Sports Authority of India (SAI), which was received by SAI senior coach Harnam Singh. The day was also celebrated by district Olympic associations of East Kameng, East Siang, Namsai, Shi-Yomi and Longding, Techi informed.