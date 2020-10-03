Arunachal: Ojing Tasing inspected water supply project at Boleng

ADVERTISEMENT

Boleng: 35 Pangin Assembly Constituency MLA Ojing Tasing on Friday visited the water supply project for Boleng township along with PHE&WS engineers of Pangin PHE&WS Division.

Expressing serious concern over water crisis of Boleng township due to growing population, the MLA requested the department engineers and contractor to complete the project by December 2020 to mitigate the water supply problem.

Tasing was accompanied by Tapang Tamut, Siang District BJP president and public leaders of his constituency.

It is worth to mention here that the water supply project for Boleng township was sanctioned during 2013 for amount of Rs. 7.5 crores under NLCPR by Ministry of DONER. It has stopped funding during 2015 after releasing first instalment of Rs. 3 crores.

Even without the payment from the department concern, the contractor is continuely working and almost completed 75 percent of civil works.

With the initiatives of local MLA, the state govt has sanctioned the balance amount of Rs 4.5 crores under BE during 2019-20 .