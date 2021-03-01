Arunachal: Obang Tayeng retires as Director IPR

NAHARLAGUN- Obang Tayeng Director of Information and Public Relations who retired from government service after 34 long years on superannuation on 28th Feb was given a grand farewell here at the Directorate of IPR.

The department took many initiatives during his tenure as the Director of IPR, like the Arunachal Film Festival, Arunachal Literature Festival, PR Conclave, etc. He has also authored the books titled ‘Mishmi Folk tales of Lohit Valley’ and ‘The Folk Tales of Adi’.

Obang Tayeng, S/O Otem Tayeng who hails from Borguli village of East Siang District had joined the government service as DIPRO on 28th Jan 1987. During his tenure as a DIPRO he had been posted at many places like Tezu, Anini, Pasighat, etc. And wherever he went he touched the heart of everyone and left his footprints.

Entire Officers and Officials of the department as well as personnel from various media houses, Film Federation of Arunachal and AEDMA ( Arunachal Electronic Media & Digital Media Association were present in the Farewell function.

All the speakers who spoke on the occasion only had words of praises for the outgoing director.

Obang Tayeng will be succeeded by Dasher Teshi as the new Director of IPR.