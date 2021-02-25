Arunachal:  NSCN-K, NSCN-IM militants Surrender in Longding

LONGDING- Eight militants out of which six belongs to NSCN-K and two belongs to NSCN-IM)voluntarily surrendered before Bani Lego, Deputy Commisioner cum District Magistrate, Vikram Harimohan Meena SP longding and in presence of R Khomrang Dy SP HQ Longding.

The surrendered militants stated that “they wanted to relinquish the path of violence, so had made up their mind long back to surrender”.

One of them has said that ” he decided to shun all illegal activities of the organization and wanted to start a normal and peaceful life. He finally decided to surrender before Police and the administration after effective counseling from local police and relatives “.

Mr Lego while welcoming them to the mainstream, told them to start a new beginning and live a normal life; he also cautioned them from going back to the path of violence again. Also Lego urged them to set an example to the people of their village and to tell their friends and others not to join insurgency.

A formal surrender ceremony was conducted at DC office Longding and Surrender certificates was handed to the surrendered outfit. It’s a positive development in the counter insurgency operations in longding district said Vikram Harimohan Meena, SP Longding.

Meanwhile, this is the concerted efforts, relentless pursuit and human approach of Longding police, 40 AR and Longding team 3 FID to convince the insurgents to come over ground and join the mainstream has paid dividends.