Arunachal: Now wide road will reach to Lumri village

ZIRO- ( By Citizen reporter- Pill Tayam ) A resident of Lumri village Neelam Nido wished that his village had a wide road. His wish has not been completed during his lifetime but it may now be fulfilled after his death as the road to his village now is being widened. Here we are talking about Lumri PMGSY road.

PMGSY roads Lumri will serve as the feeder roads as well as the roads for inter village movement to Pistana, Hitu, Shalleyi, Korli,Biram, Ambam, Sito Mengio and others adjoining areas of Yachuli town.

It will be passing through rural areas connecting the village to one another and to the nearby road of higher categories such as NH-13 Potin to Bopi viz District Roads, State Highways etc.

The expansion of inter-village road under the PMGSY scheme passing through Lumri village has been kick-started from September 2020 under the supervision of Neelam Rani late wife of Neelam Nido & the local people.

It is said that all roads would be expanded beyond DPR specifications and also would be an exemplary road of entire Yachuli Assembly constituency.

The road expansion has been taken up in view of the population growth in near future.

Speaking to this citizen reporter through telephonic conversation, Er. Nich Appa said that the road is being constructed in the memory & as per wishes of late Neelam Nido, who would be its supervisor

It’s expanded as per the wishes of villagers as well as late Nido.