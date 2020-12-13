Arunachal: Normalcy returning in Vijayanagar- DIG

ITANAGAR ( By Pradeep Kumar ) Vijayanagar in Changlang district, which witnessed law and order problems on Friday, has returned to normalcy and peaceful, said Tirap-Changlang-Longding deputy inspector general (DIG) Kime Kaming, who returned from Vijoynagar on Sunday.

The All Yobin Students’ Union had burnt offices of the EAC, post office and the Special Intelligence Bureau, ransacked local police station and damaged advanced landing ground at Vijayanagar on Friday demanding delisting of settled ex-Assam Rifles personnel, belonging to Scheduled Tribes, from panchayat voters’ list.

Thus, security was tightened there with reinforcement of Central Para Military Forces (CRPF) besides civil police personnel that brought the situation under control, he said, adding that no law and order problem would be tolerated under any circumstances.

That is why inspector general of police IGP Chukhu Apa and Changlang SP Mihin Gambo are still at the sensitive town, located along India-China-Myanmar tri-junction in Arunachal Pradesh, to ensure that normalcy continue to prevail.

Changlang deputy commissioner Dr Devansh Yadav, who also returned from Vijoynagar by a chopper on Sunday told this correspondent over telephone from Changlang that those who would dare to create any law and order problem would be dealt with severe hands.

“I told this during a meeting with Yobin leaders including of All Yobin Students Union (AYSU) at Vijayanagar on Saturday but appreciated the Gorkhas for not crossing the Laxman rekha of law and encouraged them to do so and assured protection from the front..

Dr Yadav, on returning from the sensitive border town, located along India-China-Myanmar tri-junction in Arunachal Pradesh, warned that strong actions would be taken under various sections of IPC and appropriate sections of law against all law breakers.

Meanwhile, Till now, four FIRs have been lodged against those who had burnt the extra assistant commissioner’s office, post office and Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) besides ransacking the local police station and damaging the advanced landing ground there on Friday.

The elections to Panchayati Raj Institutions have been scheduled on December 22 next, but elections in Vijayanagar were postponed by State Election Commission anticipation law and order problems based on the report of DC-cum-DEO .

Interestingly, the AYSU has claimed its attack and arson as part of its four-phase agitation in support of its demand and its video has gone viral. However, DIG Kaming said “We have upped our ante and act as and situation demands,”

Meanwhile, .state home minister Bamang Felix expressing shock over the incident said, “We accepted the demand of the AYSU and accordingly PRI polls were postponed. Whatever happened is unfortunate and violence has no place in modern society”.

