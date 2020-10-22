Arunachal: Non-performance health workers may face difficulties in their promotion- Alo Libang

Seppa- Expressing concern over Health Sectors, Minister for Health expressed his views that ‘Non-performance health workers may face difficulties in their promotion’ while addressing a meeting here at Seppa today. Libang visited Seppa, East Kameng after Tawang & West Kameng to take stock of the health sectors and others.

Speaking with the doctors, Libang added that, for the welfare of the state and to strengthen the health sector we have to take risk .There are many specialist Doctors engaged in a different position like as programme officers and Nodal Officer, whereas their actual professional is for health sector. Hence, such doctors should be recalled and reassigned them to perform their actual duty as a Specialist Doctors so that common people would get maximum benefits added Minister.

While acknowledging the shortage of manpower in almost all the district, Minister said ‘I believe that there should be decentralization in transfer and posting. Instead of transfer and posting of Doctors in a particular location, now we should decentralize it and let the concern Deputy Commissioner and District Medical Officer (DMO) to decide and divide the health official to Sub-centers, CHC or in District hospitals as per their requirements, stated Minister.

Minister also appealed the members of Arunachal Pradesh Doctors Association (APDA) to extend their support for the rationalization in posting and transfer of the doctors and recall of those specialists engaged as Nodal officers or in Non-medical works. ‘I also appeal those Health officials who are working in other states to come and serve in their own home state’ stated Health Minister.

‘There are hardly 14 lakh population in Arunachal which is nothing in comparison to other states, So, If we can be determined towards our duty then our health sector would definitely get boost and every citizen would get proper benefits’ said Alo Libang. He also stated, if required we should mend the rules farmed by the center for larger benefits of the state and its people.

Earlier, briefing about the health sector of the East Kameng District, DMO Dr.K Lapung informed that East Kameng has only 4 specialist doctors whereas the requirement is 24 and only 9 GDMO but the total requirement is 30. He also stressed for the up-gradation of PHC, Bana and Bameng to Community Health Center(CHC) along with other sub-centers and PHC.

Among others, Advisors, Health Department cum MLA- Goruk Pordung, ADC-Seppa, D Sangno ,OSD to Minister Health Dr. B Jonkey, and other health officials also attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, Minister also hold a meeting with the officials and staff of Women & Child Development Department, Social Justice Empowerment & Tribal Affairs Department of East Kameng.