Arunachal- NO Mask- No petrol, No Diesel, and No LPG rule in Itanagar

Itanagar- ” NO MASK- no petrol, no diesel and no LPG Cylinder rule” has been introduced in capital region. informed Capital DFCSO Amit Bengia.

The capital administration has now taken a tough stand and no consumers will be given away with LPG gas cylinder either by the delivery person/vehicle and even at Gas agency, no consumers will be given fuel (petrol/diesel) at all petrol depot in entire capital complex from Hollongi to Banderdewa. Amit added.

Amit said we are passing through a critical period and it is the need of the hour that we all have to unite and extend support to each other for our own safety and to fight the Coronavirus (Coviid-19).

‘prevention is better than cure’ and there is no option but to keep ourselves safe and follow advisory and guidelines issued by the govt, Amit said.

Watch Video

Meanwhile, Capital Complex Petroleum Depot Association (CCPDA) President Arun Kipa Loram said that ” direction has also been given to all the workers and staffs of all the Refilling station to follow the same by themselves so that the consumers can also learn from them”.

He however appeal all the consumers no to insist the staffs to violate the order in anyway as the advisory and order is issued keeping in view the scare from the Coronavirus (Covid-19) across the country and world.

Loram further said that there is no crisis of fuel or any shortage as of now for capital region nothing to worry, if there is no urgency please do not refill excess fuel in vehicle in advance and stay at home to remain safe.