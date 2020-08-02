Arunachal: NO Lockdown from Aug 3 in Itanagar Capital Region

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: The deputy commissioner capital complex Komkar Dulom has informed that there will be lockdown in Itanagar Capital Region ( ICR ) from August 3. All shops and business establishment will be open but under the new guidlines.

The shops will open on alternative days in the ICR region. The shops and business establishment lying on both side of National Highway-415 has also been regulated and one side will open on one day while other side will open on other day which will help in reducing crowd and traffic on road. DC further said.

The DC also announced that henceforth the inter-district movement is free and no one needs to take permission from his office for travel.

The entry of trucks will be prohibited in the Capital city during the day time. Trucks can enter the state from Banderdewa gate but have to parked in truck terminal during the day time, and can unload at their destination from 6 pm to 6 am only.

He also said those wards, colonies or building which have been declared as containment zone will have to strictly follow the guidelines and no activities will be allowed. “There will no movement of people except for medical case and essential service. Also as per latest MHA guidelines, the containment period has been reduced from 28 days to 14 days,” informed DC.

Further the administration has warned to initiate strong action against those violating standard operating procedures (SOP) of the unlock. People out in the street without mask will be fined Rs 200

while transport service provider like Tempo, Trekker, Auto etc violating the SOP will also be fined Rs 200.

“Spitting in public space and consuming alcohol in public places will attract fines. The repeat offenders will be arrested and transport service provider might lose their licenses for repeat offence,” said DC.

The DC has especially appealed to the citizens of Itanagar to strictly follow SOPs. “Maximum numbers of Covid 19 cases have been reported from Naharlagun. Till now Itanagar has relatively remained safe.

