Arunachal: NO Covid-19 positive case detected on Saturday, 15 cured till now

Itanagar- The number of Covid-19 positive cases in Arunachal Pradesh has not gone up on Saturday as is no Corona positive cases have been detected, reported the Covid bulletin issued by Arunachal Pradesh health department.

The active cases in the state has come down and now stands at 120, with one corona positive girl being discharged in Longdning district. Till now, total 15 covid positive persons have been cured and discharged from different Covid Care Centres all over the state.

The lone COVID-19 positive patient who was admitted at Covid Care Centre Kanubari has been discharged after her two consecutive RT-PCR tests for Covid 19 came negative.

The Patient was a Gujarat returnee, who was sent to her native village Longkai under police escort with strict advise to follow home quarantine.

District wise details of Covid-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh.