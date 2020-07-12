Arunachal: No community transmission of coronavirus in capital complex- secretary health

Itanagar- There is no community transmission of coronavirus in capital complex, at present it is in local transmission stage claimed P Parthiban, secretary health of Arunachal Pradesh.

Talking to to media here on Sunday during a visit to Itafort UPHC, he said capital region is witnessing local transmission, not community transmission as of now,

“During community transmission the source of infection remains unknown. In case of capital complex, the source is known to health officials. Here one source has infected another. This is known as local transmission,” he said.

The secretary informed that testing is being ramped up to break the chain and target is to conduct more than 5000 tests in the capital region during the lockdown period. The secretary added that priority is to test the frontline workers and people living in containment zone.

The State Surveillance Officer (IDSP) Dr L Jampa informed that besides testing frontline workers, the testing has been at containment zones . “The testing is being done at E, F and C sector of Naharlagun,” he said.

He also said the TrueNet testing to detect Covid 19 has started at Pasighat, Tawang and will start soon from Roing. “More districts will start doing testing by TrueNet by the end of this month. As the number of testing increases, more Covid positive is expected to rise. But there is nothing to panic,” he added. Further he appealed to the people to cooperate and follow the social distancing norms.

Watch Video

DMO of both Capital Dr. Mandip Perme and Dr. Taso Kampu among other senior medical officers among others were inspected the testing being held at UPHC, Itafort at Bank Tinali here today.

The sources inform that the staffs of Rajbhawan and Directorate of Health Services will go for test on Monday.