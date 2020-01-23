Arunachal: NIT students stage dharna, demanding their permanent campus

Nirjuli

The students of National Institute of Technology (NIT) staged a dharna demanding their shifting to the permanent campus at jote in Sangdupota circle of Papum Pare district.

The students sitting on dharna allege that even since establishment of the NIT in state in the year 2010, it has been functioning from its temporary campus located at Yupia and most of the hostels are located in Nirjuli. Moreover theory classes running at Yupia but the practical classes being held at Jote, which is 40 km away from Yupia. The student has to move all the day from one place to another covering 40 km distance and wasted lots of time which badly hamper their studies, alleged one student sitting on dharna.

We have boycotting our classes and protesting here at Nirjuli since January 21 demanding our permanent campus which is still under construction since last several years. Now our patience is running out, students allege.

Director, NIT, Prof. Pinakeswar Mahanta alongwith few of his colleague of institute meet the students at a hostel at Nirjuli located at UD guest house and inform them that the central government has sanctioned fund for completion of permanent campus at Jote. He urge upon the students community to called off their agitation and dharna and returned to classes.

Talking to media, Prof. Mahanta said that this issue has been coming up for long time. The permanent campus at Jote was under construction which was stopped since 2016. There was mismanagement that time. The fund sanction was also not available due to which the work stopped and several infrastructure remained in completed.

After four years the ministry of HRD has sanction the fund only yesterday, director informed . The work would be taken up in phase manner and it will take another 8- 10 month for shifting at the permanent campus.

We are hopeful that after receiving of proper fund the construction takes place smoothly in phase manner and the students are shifted to permanent campus at Jote very soon. Director added.

However the students to continue to agitate and demanded written assurance from the authority with regards to the functioning of the permanent campus at Jote.