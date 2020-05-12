Arunachal: Ninong Ering writes letter to Kejriwal urging him to help northeastern students in Delhi

Itanagar- Ninong Ering, MLA pasighat , wrote a letter to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal regarding the problems which the northeast’s students of Delhi university facing During ongoing lockdown.

Ering in his letter informed Delhi chief minister ” many students of Delhi University, who are originally from the North-eastern states of India, are facing financial hardships during this lockdown. Many students have lost their part time job and can no longer afford even basic living costs”.

The Delhi government has asked the landlords not to demand rent for at least one month. According to the order, if the landlord will force any student to vacate the place, he or she will be liable for action according to the ‘Disaster Management Act, 2005’.

Even the Chief Minister earlier has expressed his concern and asked the landlords not to harass, if the rent is not paid and added that if the tenant fails to pay the rent, Delhi Government will compensate for it. However, Inspite of this many of the students are facing harassment, if they are not able to pay the rent.

Unfortunately, over a thousand of students from Northeast are stranded here and are unable to leave Delhi because of this lockdown. The North East Students’ Cells of most of the prominent colleges of Delhi University have already written many letters to the respective Chief Ministers of the North-eastern states to help their students. wrote Ering.

At the end of his letter “Ering urge Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to take proper steps to implement rent waiver and keep our children safe in Delhi. Would request everyone to co-operate with each other during Covid19 crisis. It’s tough time and we are in this together!”