Arunachal: Ninong Ering takes stock of restoration works on Sille bridge and 12 Mile road

Pasighat: While feeling the nerve of the people of his constituency about the urgency of early restoration of blocked road and damaged bridge which has completely disrupted the normal surface communication under his areas, Ninong Ering, MLA 37th Pasighat West visited the Sille bridge and 12 Mile road today.

The 12 mile road and Sille Bridge were damaged in recent time due to flood and heavy rain which have paralyzed the normal road communication in the area.

The restoration works in these portions of damages are likely to be completed and will be cleared for traffic from this evening, informed Ering. The Minor Irrigation channel of Mikong and Mangnang is also restored.

Meanwhile, Ering has also agreed to grant rupees one lakh each for Agam, Boksam and Project Nalas and Rs 2 lakh for Leku Nalah from his MLA LAD funds for immediate repairs of damages out at this project nalas.