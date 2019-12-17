Arunachal: Night super passenger bus met with an accident, several injured

Seppa

The Itanagar-Bomdila bound night super private bus today meet with an accident near Nicham Sonam bridge in Seppa on its way to Bomdila at wee hours today leaving several passengers received minor injuries.

DIG (West) Apur Bitin inform that the night super bus usually ply from Assam side, but due to ongoing movement in Assam it was on its route to Bomdial Via Seppa meet with an accident near bridge in Seppa at around 2.30 AM.

Few passengers received minor injuries including a lady passenger from West Kameng whose leg was fractured. There is no report of any causality. DIG added.

He further said local police is investigating the matter and the reason of the accident is yet to ascertain.

Seppa local MLA Tapuk Taku when contacted said that he have visited the accident site today morning after receipt of the information. ‘ An APST bus and an ambulance to ferry the passengers and injured person was arranged for their destination to Bomdila’. Taku added.