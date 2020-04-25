Arunachal: Nido Techi, First MLA of 25th Raga passes away

Tamen- A man who has given his life and remarkable contribution to Kamle District, Nido Techi, Ex MLA passed away today afternoon at his hometown Tamen under Kamle District.

Nido Techi was born on 2nd February 1945 in the Lalin (Nido) Village under Dollungmukh Sub Division, Kamle District. He was 2nd son of late Nido Tessi, a humble man of his own time.

Late Techi was admitted in class-I at Old Ziro Primary School in 1955 and Passed out class VII in 1963 and selected for Junior Village Level Worker(JVLW) of Agriculture Department, Government of Arunachal Pradesh and got posted at Palin, he was further posted Amiji (Jaya Village) now situated at Lower Subansiri District.

After 9 years of service in Government sector, he left the job and started his political career as a Member of Pradesh Council (MPC) after the dynamic leader Late Bei Temi in the year 1972. In 1969, the Agency Council, an Apex Advisory Body for the governance of the NEFA, came into existence, with the Governor of Assam as its chairman. The Agency Council was replaced by the Pradesh Council on 2 October 1972. On 15 August 1975 the Pradesh Council was converted to the Provisional Legislative Assembly which was comprised of 33 members, of which , 30 members were elected and 3 members were nominated by the Union Government.

He got elected as Member of Pradesh Council (MPC) from Tali-Raga area in 1973 whereas Late. Tomo Riba was the Pradesh Chief Councillor.

In the year 1978, he contested for the MLA for 25th Raga Constituency from Janata Party and won the MLA post by 2452 votes and took oath as first MLA of Raga on 23rd March 1978 under the government headed by Shri. P.K Thungon, the first Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh.

Again in 1980, he contested again in Independent tickets but couldn’t won.

Nido Techi was known for his honest political personality and active social workers of his own time and name is still deeply revered among the people for his integrity, down to earth approach, dedication and humbleness which he had displayed during his service career as socio-political leader.

He served as various capacities including as the Chairman of the Estimate Committee under the then first Chief Minister, PK Thungon. He also worked and closely associated with the then Chief Minister Gegong Apang as MLA.

He left eight children, 5 sons and 3 daughters of which his eldest son, Nido Pavitra also became Elected MLA for two terms since 2004 to 2014, but lost last two elections with small margins.

As written by Bikku Ak Ka