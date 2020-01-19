Arunachal: NID-IPPI 2020 launched in East Kameng district

Seppa

With an objective to keep the district and the country ‘Polio-free,’ East Kameng district Health Department today launched the Intensified Pulse Polio Immunization 2020 (IPPI 2020) programme in entire district on the eve of National Immunization Day.

The programme was kicked off formally by administering polio drops to a child by DC in-charge Pravimal Abhishek Polumatla (ADC) here at Nyedar Namlo, Seppa.

Administrative officers, health staffs and Anganwadi Workers were keeping close monitoring for the success of the programme.

DRCHO Dr. Dirang Pizi requested the people to come forward and bring all eligible children aged below five years to their nearest health centre for availing the ‘two drops of life – Polio Drops.’

Besides in-charge DC and DRCHO, MS Dr. Kopi Gyadi and other health fraternities were present and witnessed the event.