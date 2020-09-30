Arunachal: NHM cancelled the result notification of 50 Nursing officer for TRIHMS

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: The state director of National Health Mission (NHM), Naharlagun vide order No-APRHM-2020/50, date Sept 30 has cancelled the result notification of 50 Nursing officer of TRIHMS.

Informing this Secretary Health, P. Parthiban said that the NHM has issued the order for cancellation of the result notification vide No.APRHM/2020/47 dtd.24.08.2020 of 50 Nursing officers for Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical science (TRIHMS), Naharlaugn stands cancelled for which the advertisement No.TRIHMS-Estt-18/2018 dtd. 17.6.2020 was issued earlier.

Notice for re-examination is being issued shortly. Secretary said.

During Covid pandemic the state government has advertised for appointment of 450 nursing officer to be posted in various parts of state and accordingly the advertisement and examination were conducted.

He said adding that 10 of Lohit district and 50 of TRIHM has been so far cancelled and 390 Nursing officers has been appointed and posted accordingly and working in various hospitals.