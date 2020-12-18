Arunachal: NHIDCL MD calls on Chief Minister Pema Khandu

ITANAGAR: Managing Director of National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL) KK Pathak called on Chief Minister Pema Khandu today.

The meeting discussed the progress of work by NHIDCL on road projects in Arunachal. Currently the company is working on more than 700 projects across the state.

The Chief Minister assured his cooperation for speedy completion of all projects. He said under PM Narendra Modi, road connectivity in the border areas is getting new impetus.

The meeting also discussed building of wayside amenities along the highways to provide facilities to travellers for safe and convenient journey.

NHIDCL informed that 6 new road projects have also been sanctioned that will enhance infrastructure network in the remote border areas of the state.