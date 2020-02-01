Arunachal: NH-415 Nirjuli to Banderdewa opens for all Vehicles

Karsingsa

The NH-415from Nirjuli to Banderdewa has been opened for all vehicular traffic movement which was closed round the clock for improvement and formation cutting works, informed Capital Deputy Commissioner Komkar Dulom.

Dulom informed that the road at Karsingsa which was closed down for repair and maintenance has been opened today for vehicular movement.

While thanking the denizens especially the people of Karsingsa and Banderdewa for their cooperation, He had further appealed them to continue their cooperation as the executing agency shall carry on with the major works of the road which might create inconvenience to the commuters.

The CO(Highway) Bittu Kri informed that the part of this road was collapsed due to heavy rain, and widening of the road was necessary for smooth running of traffic.

Banderdewa OC R K Jha while inform that they will continue to provide security so as the man and machine engaged are not disturbed and appeal the commuters be careful during passing through the construction site near block point.

Contactor of BK construction assured that he will continue to carry forward the work and will put his all out effort to construct the portion of the stretch with quality and well within time framed given by the ministry.

It is to mention that the locals alongwith students and youths organization of Karsingsa and Banderdewa has staged dharna and protest and demanding for opening of the road.