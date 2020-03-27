Arunachal: NGO Mirmir Bulls distributes face masks for prevention of COVID-19

Pasighat

In an effort to help the district administration and health department in fighting against pandemic Corona virus and it’s possible spread here in the district, the Mirmir Bulls, a Pasighat based registered NGO distributed 500 numbers of locally made COVID-19 face masks to government officials on duty and general public of Pasighat on Thursday.

While informing about the initiative Dr. Kaling Jerang from that NGO said that the distribution of face masks was to help those on duty to keep them safe from the virus.

The district administration of East Siang District including police and health department who has been relentlessly working day and night needed all these face masks for their safety, added Dr. Jerang.

Meanwhile, The NGO has appealed each and every citizen of Pasighat to stay safe at home strictly following the government order of lockdown for the safety of their families and communities.