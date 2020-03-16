Arunachal: Ngandam congratulates Longding district Olympic team

Itanagar

Minister RWD Honchun Ngandam congratulated to the participants of the 3rd state Olympic games from Longding district who called on him today before leaving to Longding on way back home.

Ngandam while congratulating the participants said that it is a happy moment that youths from Longding district are performing well. Sports bring closer to people and also reduce the youths from going toward drug menace and reduce the unemployment and also their mind toward anti social element activities. At the same time sport make the man physically fit with a healthy body and sound mind.

He said that there has been acute shortage of coach and facilities in the district and even in such a situation the youths of the district has manage to come up at 5th position is a great achievement and hope that the youths can perform well in other sporting activities at all level. Ngandam added.

Wancho Council, President Sompha Wangsa alongwith other council members met the Longding district Olympic team also congratulated and gave them best of wishes in future.

It is mention that the 3rd state Olympic games were held in the state capital complex wherein all the twenty five district takes part. Papum Pare district remained at first with 24 gold, 17 silver, 15 bronze, accordingly East Kameng, Kurung Kumey, Kra Daadi retained at 2nd, 3rd and 4th place while the Longding district remain at 5th with 33 medals with only 49 participants.

The team of sports and sporting activating is getting momentum for last few years and even in 2017 state Olympic games a contingent of 45 members has participated and has grabbed 3 gold, 7 silver and 14 bronze.