Arunachal: Ngamnon Joham from Longding Selected for North East Agriculture Technology Entrepreneurs Hub Incubation Programme

ADVERTISEMENT

Longding: Ngamnon Joham, from Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh with her startup “Food Stride” that aims to create a market linkage for the local farmers, selected for incubation under Isanya 3.0 programme at the North East Agriculture Technology Entrepreneur Hub (NEATeHUB ). The incubation programme is scheduled to begin from September 2020.

“Being from an agrarian family I understand the pain points of our farmers and how there is an immediate need to work on improving their livelihood. The idea behind Food Stride started with one thing in mind. Improve the livelihood of farmers” said Ngamnon Joham.

“I’m looking forward to learn from Agri experts from AAU and implement them towards creating a sustainable venture, that will help showcase the potential of our state and also wish to encourage more local entrepreneurs to come out of their comfort zone and become job creators.” She added.

What is NEATeHUB

NEATeHUB has been set up by Assam Agricultural University (AAU) in a bid to create a robust and sustainable entrepreneurial ecosystem/ support infrastructure to build successful startups in the area of agri and allied agriculture.

The Incubator has elements such as physical space and infrastructure, common service delivery systems, network activities, partnerships and linkages – both institutional and individual, mentors and advisors – to enable startups to structure their business and make them “investment-ready” to potential investors.

NEATeHUB invited its application for Ishanya 3.0 and Saranya 2.0 for the respective cohorts till May 2020. Apart from mentoring and market support among others, incubated startups would also receive a seed funding of upto 5 lakhs and 10-20 lakhs as decided by the committee.

The list of application was then finalized followed by a pitching & Q&A round that led to the final selection of the entrepreneurs from all over the Northeast for the programme.