Arunachal- NESO condemns Longding firing incident

Itanagar- The North East Student’s Organization (NESO) has strongly condemned the killing of an innocent civilian, 60 year old Lamdaan Lhukam at Pumao under Longding district by Indian army.

in a release NESO stated that ” such instances which have repeatedly taken place in different parts of the region over the years have created negative aspersion and also widened the gap between the civilians and the armed forces in such areas”.

NESO demanded the government to extend appropriate ex-gratia to the deceased and injured people and called for a thorough inquiry into the whole matter.

According to reports, the incident occurred during a peaceful meeting which was held between the villagers and army regarding an incident involving a few army personnel, who had beaten up one Jimphu Wangnow for no reason earlier, on Friday night.

A commotion broke out when the army personnel who had no sufficient reason to explain their actions tried to leave the meeting midway which angered the villagers. They pelted stones at the army and in retaliation, the Indian Army fired back at the crowded public killing one civilian and injuring several others.