Arunachal: NESA opposes demand of Mon Autonomous Council

Itanagar: The Nyishi Ethnic Students of Arunachal (NESA) opposed the demand of Mon Autonomous Council raised by Mon autonomous region demand committee. in a press statement NESA stated that ” such demands will automatically make other regions and tribe to demand for the same which will divide our state Into many parts”.

The statement jointly issued by NESA’s president Biri Chattum and Genarl Secretary Tadar Janu further stated that ” Since the inception of Pema Khandu Government , it has caused many problems in the state, Like the PRC issue, the Trans Arunachal Highway Scam – of which the justice has not been delivered yet”.

The recent meeting of Mon autonomous region demand committee held at Tawang for creation of Mon autonomous region, has hurt the sentiments of other tribes of Arunachal, the statement said.

Meanwhile, NESA supports 36 hours bandh called by ANYA demanding resignation of CM. In future NESA will also go for Bandh with its own style , the press statement said.