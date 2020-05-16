Arunachal: NEHRO files complaint against HR Violation by Army in Longding

Itanagar- North East Human Rights Organization ( NEHRO) lodged complaint against human Rights Violation by 19th Sikh Regiment of Indian army at pumao Village in Londing District.

In the complain lodged by NEHRO’s Secretary Buteng Tayeng and a copy of which issued to the media it was mention that ” In a barbaric incident here in Longding one civilian was shot death and several others injured in a ﬁring by Indian Army at Pumao village on Saturday. The commotion broke up when the peaceful meeting between the villagers and 19th BN Sikh Regiment of Indian Army following the incident in which one Jimpo Wangow was allegedly beaten up for no reason by the army personnel turned chaotic.

Further mentioning the NHRC dairy No. (6143/IN/2020), it was mention that ” The army personnels who had no suﬃcient reason to explain in their defence tried to move out from the village amidst the meeting which angered the villagers and they started pelting stones at the army. In retaliation the Indian Army ﬁred back at the crowded public killing one civilian identiﬁed as Lamdaan Lukham around 60 yrs old while several others were reportedly injured in the incident.