Arunachal: NDRF team retrieve dead body from Dikrong River in Papumpare

ADVERTISEMENT

Doimukh- Resuce team of 12 NDRF Itanagar retrieve a dead body from Dikrong River Papumpare on Thursday after two days rescue operation.

According to a press release issued by NDRF, a drowning incident occurred at Dikrong River near Nempo village in Papumpare district on 04 Nov 2020. The body was identifes as Nirjul Ali S/o Taher Ali of North-Lakhimpur district(Assam) drowned in Dikrong river while fishing.

Accordingly, a team of 12 NDRF Itanagar carried out a search and rescue operation on 04/11/2020 but dead body couldn’t retrieved.

Again on 05/11/2020 resume the search and rescue operation and retrieved dead body 2.5km downstream from incident place.

Rajesh Thakur Commandant 12 NDRF also visits at incident site and direction given to team members about search and rescue operation.