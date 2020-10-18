Arunachal: NDRF organise foot rally for COVID-19 awareness

Hollongi- Amid covid-19 pandemic today a team of 12th bn NDRF Holllongi lead by SI Sushil Kumar, SI Diwaker Yadav & ASI Pradip Kumar organised a foot rally at hollongi market and it’s nearby areas for COVID-19 awareness .

Sushil Kumar administered the oath to the locals as well as commuters. NDRF team personnel aware to the people about safety measures, precautions, their role & responsibilities as well.

Sushil Kumar gave media bite, he apprised that NDRF organising programs like community awareness programs, rallies and oath taking ceremonies to control the pandemic amongst the communities.

He also requested to people that they have to follow protocol strictly and sincerely to prevent spreading of corona virus.

By following instructions & orders of government and legal authorities we can make a safe and healthy environment for our family, society and country also.