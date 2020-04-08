Arunachal: NDRF carried out Covid-19 sanitization drive

Doimukh

Three teams of the 12th Bn NDRF Doimukh on Wednesday carried out Covid-19 sanitization drives at Hollongi checkpost, Capital Complex & Market Area and at the Dhemaji railway station.

The teams sprayed disinfectants consisting of sodium hypochlorite in the public places of these locations.

The team also created awareness on cleanliness and emphasized on maintaining social distancing, hand washing, using hand sanitizers and following all lockdown norms.

Sanitization process would be carried in other parts of capital complex including Doimukh etc, the sources said