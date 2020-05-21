Arunachal: Natung felicitates medal winners of online national wushu championship

Itanagar- Minister for Sports, Youths Affairs and WRD Mama Natung today felicitated the team of medal winners of recently concluded online national Wushu (Taolu} championship from May 15 to 20.

While congratulating the winners, Natung said it is a proud moment for us that our children’s have been doing extremely well in all discipline, it is happy to inform that three of our children which include Nyeman Wangsu of Longding district won 3 gold in Chanquan, Daoshu and Gunshu events, Mepung Lamgu of East Kameng win 1 silver in Taijiquan and 1 bronze in Taijijan while Toku Agung win silver in Nanquan events respectively, Natung said.

Union Minister of State for (Sports & Youth Affairs) Kiren Rijiju has inaugurate the 1st online Taolu national wushu championship as chief guest. Our athlete are now shining in almost all the events as the state government is putting all out efforts in the development of games and sports in state. state government under the leadership of Pema Khandu and KIren Rijiju in centre have already been constructing several infrastructure in several district of state. sports stadiums. He said.

The world is fighting Coronarirus (COvid-19) and high time to realize ourselves for our own safety from the deadly virus and urge upon all to obey advisory of the health department, central and state government and local administration, he appeal all to maintain social distancing and also use face mask all the time when go out of house. Natung said.

While congratulating the team of Arunachal Wushu Association President Toko Teki and all team members for successful play and motivated them to participate even at international level and other games in time to come.

While cautioning the people during the pandemic situation, Natung said that we have to shoulder our responsibility and time has come that everyone should realize the situation and should abide the rule of law and advisory and now we have to learn to learn to live with Covid-19 and at the same time our activities should also not hampered. Minister added.

AWA, President, Toko Teki also interacted the media and thanks everyone support. He assure to take up all such games in time to come.