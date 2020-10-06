Arunachal: National Wildlife Week observed at Namsing village

Pasighat ( By Maksam Tayeng ): The National Wildlife Week was observed with enthusiasm at Namsing village community hall today under Mebo Sub-Division by Kotga Gora Committee (KGC) hailing from Namsing, Mer and Paglam villages from both East Siang and Lower Dibang valley districts which was attended by both Wildlife Officials of D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary and Pasighat Territorial Forest Division including officials from Wildlife Trust of India and GBs and villagers of Namsing.

The wildlife week celebration was organized for the awareness of the people to save and protect wildlife with an objective to secure elephant corridors as migrating wild elephants from Dibru-Saikhowa National Park, Assam to D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary here in Arunachal Pradesh or vice versa mostly ventures out to these villages and raids crops due to which man-elephant conflicts arises.

The attendees were made aware about the importance of wildlife and bio-diversity and villagers of all three villages like Namsing, Mer and Paglam were advised to work for more conservation works especially in planting more trees which will be the habit for wild elephants in coming days.

Chairman of the KGC, Gumin Tayeng, WTI Jt. Director, Sunil Kyarong, Group Captain retired, Mohonto Pangging, Circle Officer, Namsing also spoke on the occasion including deliberation of awareness messages on importance and need of wildlife protection from both the DFOs of territorial Pasighat Forest Division, Tashi Mize and D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary, Division, Tasang Taga as Chief Guest of the celebration.

Pressure Cookers, Dragon light torches etc were also distributed to the Gaon Burahs and Buris including wildlife and forest staffs for the use in wildlife protection works.

Every year National Wildlife Week is celebrated in India between October 2nd and October 8th. It is being celebrated since 1954. The main objective of celebrating the day is to save the lives of Indian animals by taking critical steps. The week is celebrated under theme: RoaR (Roar and Revive) – Exploring Human-Animal Relationships.