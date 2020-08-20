Arunachal: National Webinar on National Education Policy (NEP) 2020- A Way Forward

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: A national webinar on National Education Policy (NEP) 2020- A Way Forward, is being organized by Department of Education, Rajiv Gandhi University, Arunachal Pradesh on 20-21, August, 2020.

In connection with national webinar, inaugural function was started on 20th August, 2020 at 10.30 am; Prof. Kesang Degi, Head, Dept. of Education, RGU, moderated the inaugural session.

Initially, instructions were given to participants related to webinar formalities, routines and necessary requirements for e-certificate distribution by Mr. Narender Singh Dept. of Education, RGU. Pro Vice Chancellor, Rajiv Gandhi University, Prof. Amitava Mitra, welcomed the Chief Guest, the Chairman, University Grants Commission (UGC), Hon’ble Vice-Chancellors of various Universities, speakers of the technical sessions and participants of the webinar.

Presenting the concept note of webinar, Prof. P.K. Acharya, Dept. of Education, RGU, highlighted the objectives and expected outcomes of the webinar.

Addressing the gathering, the Vice-Chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University, Prof. Saket kushwaha added that this was the 40th webinar which was one of the focused and biggest weinars of the Rajiv Gandhi University. He recalled his inspirational events with the Chairman, University Grants Commission (UGC), Prof. Dhirendra Pal Singh.

He also highlighted that National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 could transform India as an equitable and vibrant knowledge society through provision of high quality education to all, could enhance conscious awareness of one’s roles and responsibilities in changing the world through appropriate curriculum and pedagogy and could develop knowledge, skills, values and dispositions that support commitment to human rights, sustainable development, living and global well being. Then after,

Prof. Elizabeth Hangsing, Dept. of Education, RGU, made introductory note about the Chief Guest of the inaugural function and the chairman, University Grants Commission (UGC), Prof. Dhirendra Pal Singh.

Giving inaugural address on behalf of national webinar on “NEP-2020: A Way Forward”, Chief Guest of the inaugural function and the Chairman, University Grants Commission (UGC), Prof. Dhirendra Pal Singh, highlighted that 29th July,2020 was the historical step in the form of National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 for transforming Indian education system both in School Education and Higher Education sectors. This policy would identify and enhance unique capabilities of each student and his/her holistic development.

He adds that this policy reiterates equity and inclusion. This policy paves the way for creativity, critical thinking skills and life skills in addition to respect for locality and diversity. It promotes multilingualism and removes language barriers. He also stressed upon the significance of National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 with regard to multidisciplinary education, flexibility, radical reforms in curriculum, internationalization, and sustainable development.

He denotes that NEP 2020 addresses radical reforms to bring quality and integrity into education system from Early Childhood Care Education (ECCE) to Higher Education (HE). He also reiterates that this policy moves towards establishment of multidisciplinary Universalities and colleges with more HEIs across India that offer medium of instruction in local/ Indian languages. A holistic and multi-disciplinary education would aim to develop all capacities of human beings’ intellectual, aesthetic, social, physical, emotional and moral in an integrated manner. It will revamp structure of education, pedagogy, assessment and students’ support. He emphases that research, teaching, collaboration and faculty-student exchange with high quality foreign institutions will be facilitated.

High performing Indian Universities will be encouraged to set up campuses in other countries. All education institutions will be held to similar standards of audit and disclosure as a ‘not for profit’ entity. The National Educational Technology Forum (NETF) will be created as an autonomous body to provide a platform for the free exchange of ideas on the use of technology to enhance learning, assessment, planning, administration and management and so on, both for the school and higher education. Finally, inaugural programme was ended with vote of thank given by the Registrar, Rajiv Gandhi University, Prof. Tomo Riba