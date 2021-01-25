Arunachal: National Voters Day observed all over state

ITANAGAR: The 11th National Voters day, 2021 with theme ‘Making our Voters Empowered, Vigilant, safe and Informed’ observed all over state.

In Yupia- National Voters day programme was held at NIT, Auditorium, where State Election Commissioner, Arunachal Pradesh Hage Kojeen , IAS (Rtd) graced the occasion as chief guest. While addressing the gatherings Kojeen at the very outset lauded the DEO office Papum Pare team for organizing the National Voters Day in a very meaningful and innovative way.

Further, he appealed the voters to realize the importance of voting rights and said that’ through voting rights we elect our leaders and so we should be able elect effective leaders which can give effective governance for development of state and nation as a whole.

In Tawang- The 11th National Voter’s day was observed this morning in the conference hall of DC office Tawang. Addressing the gathering as Chief Guest of the occasion Deputy Commissioner cum District Election officer Sang Phuntsok highlighted the importance of the day and privilege that the constitution of India bestows to each citizen of the country to exercise their franchise to strengthen the democratic set up of the country. While congratulating the new voters, he exhorted them to take part in the electoral process whole heartedly to cherish and uphold the democratic traditions of our country. He also administered the voter’s pledge to all the members present.