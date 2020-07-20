Arunachal: Namsai District Magistrate tough on COVID-19 rising incidence

ADVERTISEMENT

Namsai: In the wake of rising incidence of COVID–19 positive cases in Namsai district and adjoining Tinsukia district of Assam, an Executive Order has been issued by the District Magistrate Namsai as a deterrent measure in order to thwart out further spread of COVID pandemic in the district.

A usual transportation of tea leaves from Namsai district to Tinsukia has been immediately suspended till further order.

The Namsai district fresh COVID cases surged to 35 (thirty five). All are returnees from rest of India. They comprised of employees, student, CRPF and GREF personnel, all are admitted under Covid Care Centre (CCC) at New Admit Building in Development area.

“Our Frontline Warrior including Doctors, Para medic and Police Force have been working around the clock ensure better services and care to the inmates in order to vanquished the diseases”, informs Dr A Wailong Medical Superintendent District Hospital Namsai.

The district administration has imposed total lockdown since 17th July and will continue till 23rd July, public out here palpable on the COVID panic and henceforth they are supporting and obliged to ensure cent percent success of the lockdown. 144 CrPC has been in force till further order, says W Mosang EAC cum Magistrate.