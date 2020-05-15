Arunachal:  Nakap Nalo visits Covid care and quarantine centre at Daporijo

Itanagar- The high-Level team led by Minister Tourism, Transport and Civil Aviation, Nakap Nalo visited COVID- Care and Quarantine centers at Daporijo the district headquarter of Upper Subansiri district today.

“We have inspected the three quarantine centers situated in the district headquarter and during the inspection, we have found that there are no compromises in the quality of food as well as accommodation and medical aid. Following the SOPs, we have also interacted with the some of the person staying at the Quarantine Centre to know the ground reality ‘ Minister stated.

Minister while attending a meeting at the district hospital assured to provide all possible help to the health workers and encouraged the frontline warriors to stay strong during this pandemic.

Nalo, also informed that beside Ambulance, PPE and other requirements, the state government is all affirmed to installed Ventilator facility in the Daporijo District Hospital,.

‘There is no deficient in the fund, the state government has already sanctioned sufficient fund for every district and if required government will push more fund to strengthen the health sector; asserted Minister.

While responding to the grievances of the Health warriors, Secretary Health, P Prathiban assured to provide all possible help to fight against the pandemic. ‘We have already released PPE to the district hospitals and second supply will be done within next two days’ assured Secretary Health.

Earlier, DMO- District Hospital Daporijo, T Taki informed that there are atleast 18 quarantine centers in the district including one paid QC.

He further added that atleast 57 people who came from the different zone are being quarantined according to their travel history in different centers.

Out of 57 people, samples of 52 people are negative and are waiting for the result of the remaining samples.

DMO apprised the team on the problem being faced by the health workers due to shortages of PPE and COVID ambulance.

DC Upper Subansiri, Kanto Danggen briefed the gathering on the various measures and upto date activities being undertaken by the district administration to fight against the COVID-19.

SP, Taru Gussar briefed the challenges being faced by the frontline warriors. He urged the concerned authority to provide proper PPE to the police who are on duty especially on entry points of the district.

Lawmakers of the district Taniya Soki, Nyato Rigia, Rode Bui, Secretary Disaster Management Dani Salu, Secretary Health- P Prathiban, Secretary to CM- Ameya Abhyankar and others.