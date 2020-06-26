Arunachal: Nakap Nalo reviews Covid-19 management in Upper Subansiri District

Daporijo- The minister of Tourism, Transport & Civil Aviation, Nakap Nalo, who is on a week long tour to his Upper Subansiri District and his home constituency, attended the District Coordination Meeting and took stock Covid19 management and other overall developments of the district.

The meeting attended by Taniya Soki, MLA 24-Daporijo, Nyato Dukom, MLA 23-Taliha, and Rode Bui, MLA 26-Dumporijo, DC Kanto Danggen, SP Taru Gusar and all the HODs of the district on 25 June, 2020 at Circuit House, Daporijo.

Alongwith the three HMLAs, DC, SP and HODs, he discussed all the aspects relating to the developments, challenges and future planning of the district, specially at this trying time due to Covid19 pendamic.

He also appreciated the frontline health workers, district admin, police, NGOs, etc for their effective managements of coronavirus, discharging their duties sincerely and at the fullest, and encourage them to fight against Covid19 even more stronger and with full heart untill it is defeated.

He appreciated and congratulated the district task force team led by DC, SP and DMO and entire Fronline warriors for their successful containment of Covid19 in the district. Due to their effective management, handwork and tireless efforts, district is Covid free.

All HODs also presented and shared their development activities, progress and problems of their concerned department.