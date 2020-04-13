Arunachal:  Naharlagun witnessed traffic jam during lockdown

Naharlagun

Despite the state being under complete lockdown on Monday heavy traffic jam and large scale movement of people was witnessed here prompting outrage among the concern citizens in social media.

The Naharlagun police who was caught off-guard by sudden rush immediately and swung into action to manage the situation.

While talking to media, the officer in charge of the Naharlagun police station K Yangfo informed that situation aroused due to confusion over curfew and lockdown order.

“People thought they can move around during morning time and cannot go out only during the curfew period which starts form 3 PM.

However the police posted in various pickets took control of the situation. We will not leave an inch to ensure that lockdown is success and appeal to the people not to come out of home unless there is urgent work,” said OC.

Further he said essential services are being properly delivered and people should cooperate with authorities and stop panicking. The OC also added that police is fully ready to impose lockdown till 30th April as decided by the state government.