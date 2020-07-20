Arunachal: Naharlagun PS Sealed after 18 Cops tested positive for Covid-19  

ADVERTISEMENT

Naharlagun- The capital police sealed Naharlagun PS after 18 cops including one Sub-inspector from Naharlagun PS tested positive for Covid-19, informed Tumme Amo, SP, Capital Complex.

As per late night report, 9 more Capital Police cops including one SI, all from Nlg PS tested positive yesterday and with this, total 21 Capital Police cops including 18 from Nlg PS alone have tested positive till date, SP informed.

“we have sealed the PS last night for time being. The PS gate will remain closed for a few days till a few remaining cops of the PS are tested, and whole PS area is completely & properly sanitized” said SP.

However, FIRs will continue to be received at the PS gate with due care and GD entry and CCTNS will continue inside. Arrests, if very necessary, will be made by other PSs on WhatsApp requisition, he informed .

Further SP informed that ” The first 3 cops including one lady constable of SP Office have recovered and have been released from CCC, Lekhi yesterday”.

SP Tumme Amo’ requested to general public to cooperate with Capital Police & other frontline warriors and follow all rules to avoid infections. The Capital Police cops will continue to fight Corona to the finish even if a single Cop is left. We seek support of every individual in form of care & caution, and avoid infections, SP Said .