Arunachal: Naharlagun bags ‘Best Performing Municipal Council’ award under PMAY-U

NAHARLAGUN- Naharlagun has been adjudged the ‘Best Performing Municipal Council’ under the center’s flagship Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U) scheme. Cheechung Chukhu, Municipal Commissioner, Itanagar Municipal Council (IMC) received the award from Mos (I/C), Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri which was presented virtually through video conference on January 1.

A total of 88 beneficiaries from across the country were felicitated. Of which three beneficiaries from Arunachal Pradesh; Ponglu Phuksa Rangjang (Khonsa), Roto Tath (Ziro), and Phassang Yatup (Naharlagun) were awarded under the Best House construction category. The award recipients attended the program through their respective NIC.

The Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs said that under the PMAY-Urban scheme, 1.09 crore houses had been sanctioned against the demand of 1.12 crore houses, 40 lakh houses handed over to beneficiaries and 70 lakh more houses were under construction.

Earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation of six Light House Projects, as part of the Global Housing Technology Challenge-India (GHTC-India) initiative, in Indore, Rajkot, Chennai, Ranchi, Agartala and Lucknow via video conference.

About 1,000 houses at each location are to be constructed in a year, using six distinct technologies from a basket of 54 such technologies shortlisted under the GHTC-India, 2019.

Addressing the respective Chief Ministers, Governors and other officials, the Prime Minister said the country was getting new technologies for providing resilient, affordable, and comfortable houses to the poor and the middle class. The cooperation extended by the States in the projects was in a way strengthening cooperative federalism, he noted.