Arunachal: NABARD supported Bakery training launched in Kharsang

Changlang: The training Programme on Cake Making & Bakery Products for SHGs of Kharsang in Changlang District under Micro Enterprise Development Programme (MEDP) launched on Thursday , August 27, 2020.

The programme was sponsored by the NABARD Arunachal Pradesh Regional Office, Itanagar and executed by NGO, Arunachal Orphan Care Society (AOCS). A total of 30 members from different SHGs of nearly Kharsang area will undergo the training on Bakery Products. The training program has been arranged in such a way that women attendees could start their own ventures.

Kamal Roy, District Development Manager, NABARD facilitated by AOCS during the inaugural session.

Mrs. Rina Longri, Chairperson, AOCS, explained how this training would target at helping the Rural Women to get skilled in Bakery Products for micro enterprise development. This would empower rural women for better income and self-sustenance.

She also emphasized the scope and importance of skill training that would enhance the socio–economic status of rural masses, especially women entrepreneurs.

Shri Kamal Roy, DDM, NABARD, briefed on MEDP for the benefit of rural women and Self Help Groups (SHGs). MEDPs are on-location skill development training programmes which attempt to bridge the skill deficits or facilitates optimization of production activities already pursued by the SHG members. It will also boost the Govt. of India objective for ‘Aatma Nirbhar Bharat’ & ‘Vocal for Local’.