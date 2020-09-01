Arunachal: NABARD supported Bakery training concluded in Changlang

ADVERTISEMENT

Changlang: The training Programme on Cake Making & Bakery Products for SHGs of Changlang District under Micro Enterprise Development Programme (MEDP) concluded on Tuesday, September 01, 2020.

The programme was sponsored by the “National Bank for Agricultural and Rural Development (NABARD)” and executed by NGO, Green Lawn Society (GLS). A total of 30 members from different SHGs of nearly Changlang township area has undergone the training on Bakery Products. The training program has been arranged in such a way that women attendees could start their own ventures.

Dr. Devansh Yadav, IAS, Deputy Commissioner, Changlang participated the valedictory program as Chief Guest. Shri Kamal Roy, District Development Manager, NABARD, Shri Tankeswar Doley, Chief Manager, SBI, Shri N. Sukajit, Dist. Project Director, NERCORMP, Shri Ravi Kumar Jha, Branch Manager, SBI, Changlang Branch, Ms. Nanju Tikhak, BDO, NERCORMP, Ms Daiahun Khonglam, IDO, NERCORMP, Smt. Marina Kenglang, Chairperson, GLS and along with other SHG members also attended the valedictory function.

DC, Changlang advised SHGs members to make some unique items which can be marketed in local area and branded so that people from the corners should know the product. He also suggested establish a bakery unit in Changlang. SHGs should explore the market potential in the arear before taking up the activities.

Mrs. Marina Kenglang, Chairperson, GLS, explained how this training would target at helping the Rural Women to get skilled in Bakery Products for micro enterprise development. This would empower rural women for better income and self-sustenance. She also emphasized the scope and importance of skill training that would enhance the socio–economic status of rural masses, especially women entrepreneurs.

Shri Kamal Roy, DDM, NABARD, briefed on MEDP for the benefit of rural women and Self Help Groups (SHGs). MEDPs are on-location skill development training programmes which attempt to bridge the skill deficits or facilitates optimization of production activities already pursued by the SHG members. It will also boost the Govt. of India objective for ‘Aatma Nirbhar Bharat’ & ‘Vocal for Local’.