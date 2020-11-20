Arunachal: Nabam Welfare Society concern over rise of fire accident

Itanagar: The Nabam Welfare Society has expressed serious concern at the rapid rise of fire accidents in the state and urged upon the state government to revisit the existing Fire Services facilities for proper and effective delivery.

They further urged the govt to provide Fire Service facility at Nirjuli Police Station to contain the rapid fire accidents taking place in Doimukh, Nirjuli and Banderdewa area to minimize the loss of lives and properties from such disaster.

In the recent past, there has been a rapid rise in the cases of fire accidents especially in the state capital leading to loss of precious lives and properties which can be contained with the robust mechanism of well equipped fire services coupled with social awareness among the people.

The society also visited the fire accident occured on the night of 18th Nov 2020 at D – Sector Nirjuli where properties of several lakhs were burnt to ashes .

Further, they appealed the District Administration, Itanagar Capital Region to provide immediate relief to the victim families to mitigate their sufferings at this time of unfortunate disaster.