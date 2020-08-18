Arunachal: Nabam Tuki condoles death of Chakem Longri

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: APCC president Nabam Tuki condoles the sad demise of Chakem Longri, Chief Organiser of District Congress Seval Dal, Changlang District, who breathed his last on 18th August 2020 at around 3.30 pm in his residence at Changlang after a brief illness.

Lt. Longri, hailing from Longri Village under 53-Changlang North Assembly Constituency was a very loyal, vibrant and committed Congressman. He made selfless contribution for the greater interest of INC party in Changlang District in the capacity of Chief Organiser, APCSD since last two terms to till his demise. Besides, he was also actively associated with many organizations to work for all round development and welfare of the people of Changlang District.

On his demise, Indian National Congress party in Arunachal Pradesh has lost a noble soul and a devoted party worker. His noteworthy contribution for the Indian National Congress party in the State and devoted service for the welfare of the people will always be remembered. He left behind his wife and 4 (four) daughters.

I on my own behalf and on behalf of Indian National Congress party in the State extend heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members & loved ones and pray to Almighty God to give them comfort and strength to bear the irreparable loss cause to them.

May the noble soul of Lt. Chakem Longri rest in eternal peace.