Arunachal:  Nabam Rebia visits Tani Hapa and Dobam village  

Banderdewa- Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) Nabam Rebia today visited the Tani Hapa and Dobam Village under Banderdea circle and inspected the ongoing project and interacted the villagers.

“ I am visiting the village after many months after a big gap due to outbreak of Covid and also I have been assigned to represent at Rajya Sabha from state. the hard work of artesian of Tani Hapa village who make traditional decorative ornament has pulled me to meet them “ said Rebia.

“ During my tenure as Minister for Social Justice & Empowerment department a building has been allotted from the department which would help the tourist and other customers to come to the village for accommodation and space to demonstrate their article and products to the visitors and find that the building is almost completed and need some improvement and directed the contractor to do it immediately ” . Rebia said.

There are around 50 family who are mostly dependent on the this profession and their day today family activities and welfare are totally dependent on the this work and I will try to support them and they are also supporting the accommodating their family members in the said profession. Such family and profession need to be supported. He said.

They make local traditional ornament which are used in all time including marriage, family gathering, festival and even otherwise. These items make the women more decorative with these items produced by our local artesian of Tani Hapa and is a good job. Rebia observed.

While referring to his visit to Dobam village, Rebia said during his tenure as Minister a fund of 50 lakh each was allocated under SIDF for construction of playground at Upper Primary School and a Health centre and I visited today, I am not at all satisfied with the work done and I will write to Chief secretary for an enquiry into the way work has been carried out. Rebia added.

It was the responsibility of the authority to check and monitor the work progress and quality and the enquiry will fix the responsibility who did not carry their work/duty properly. Rebia further said.