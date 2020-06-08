Arunachal: Nabam Rebia files nomination as BJP Candidate for RS seat

Itanagar- The former minister Nabam Rebia who filed his nomination as BJP Candidate for the lone Rajya Sabha seat from Arunachal Pradesh here on Monday thanked all the top brass of party leaders particularly Chief Minister Pema Khandu for nominating him.

Speaking to the press immediately after filing nomination at the state legislative assembly, Rebia said candidate selection was done by the top brass of the party based on merit.

“I would like to thank the PM, Union Home Minister, Party president JP Nadda, CM Pema Khandu, DCM Chowna Mena, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, MP Tapir Gao and others.

I have a lot of experience in the field of public service for the last many years and will help our state in every possible manner if I enter parliament,” he said.

Further he claimed that since he joined BJP from Congress the party high command had signalled him to be ready to serve the party in parliament. “Therefore as a loyal party worker, I extended support to MLA Tana Hali during the last assembly election though even I had applied for the BJP ticket and was denied,” he added.

The assembly secretary Kago Habung informed that altogether 7 BJP MLAs proposed his name. “If no one else files nomination, the result will be declared on 12th June,” he said.